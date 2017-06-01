Majid Michel spotted with Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Majid Michel spotted with Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, met with Africa richest man, Aliko Dangote at a World Bank event in Accra, Ghana. Michel was at the Development Finance Forum when he was spotted having a chat with the Nigerian business magnate. They met at the …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!