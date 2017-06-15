Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Major! Nathaniel Bassey talks to CNN about #HallelujahChallenge

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Gospel musician Nathaniel Bassey was featured on CNN Thursday on the trending #HallelujahChallenge movement which he initiated. The #HallelujahChallenge is a 30-day midnight one hour praise, worship and prayer livestream session which started on Instagram Live June 1st. “I had a sense which is the leading of the spirit to praise God the whole of this month,” he […]

The post Major! Nathaniel Bassey talks to CNN about #HallelujahChallenge appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.