Major Road Bridge Linking Northners To Southerners Collapses (Photos)

OLLAPSE BRIDGE AT MOKWA – JEBBA ROAD.

A bridge at TATABU village (15km) along Mokwa – Jebba road,Kwara state has collapsed after a heavy rain fall, thereby halting vehicular movement from both sides. Officers and men of the command led by the Unit Commander ACC Danladi Samari were on the scene to inspect the collapsed bridge which is a

major link road between North and Southern parts of the country.Motorists plying Mokwa – Jebba road are advised to use alternative routes.

