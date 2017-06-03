Pages Navigation Menu

Make skills training compulsory for corps members – NYSC – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 3, 2017


Make skills training compulsory for corps members – NYSC
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged the Federal Government to make its Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) compulsory for all corps members in the country. Mrs Chinyere Ekwe, Head of SAED in the Federal …
