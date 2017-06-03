Make skills training compulsory for corps members – NYSC – The Nation Newspaper
Make skills training compulsory for corps members – NYSC
The Nation Newspaper
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged the Federal Government to make its Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) compulsory for all corps members in the country. Mrs Chinyere Ekwe, Head of SAED in the Federal …
