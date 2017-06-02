Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Making real sector economic cornerstone

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

WHEN the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele took over the helm of affairs in June 2014, he made it clear that part of his priority will be to develop a robust development finance programme that will focus on generating employment and poverty reduction. Speaking on agenda for the development finance during […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.