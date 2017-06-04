Pages Navigation Menu

Malaysia Offers Up To $1,000 For The Best ‘Gay Prevention’ Video

Posted on Jun 4, 2017

The Malaysian government has defended its decision to encourage young people to make videos about “preventing” homosexuality. A competition launched on the health ministry’s website offers up to $1,000 (£780) for the best videos tackling “gender confusion” Responding to an outcry from LGBT activists, the health ministry said that its aim was to promote creativity,…

