MalemaUncensored: ‘EFF and I are not tainted by the Guptas’ – Independent Online

#MalemaUncensored: 'EFF and I are not tainted by the Guptas'
Johannesburg – EFF leader Julius Malema says he has had no dealings with the Gupta family and is confident he won't be entangled in the saga. On Wednesday, Malema said he would today release more damning information on the Gupta family and their …
I warned you about Zuma's exit plan to Dubai, says Malema
The Gupta leaks and the law
