Tourist resort in Malian capital Bamako under attack – Aljazeera.com
|
Aljazeera.com
|
Tourist resort in Malian capital Bamako under attack
Aljazeera.com
Fatalities and hostages reported after armed men raided a luxury resort outside the capital, Bamako. 18 Jun 2017 20:05 GMT. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social. At least two people …
Mali resort hit by terror attack, at least 2 people killed
Mali attack: Two dead as gunmen storm tourist resort
Suspected jihadists attack resort outside Mali's capital
