Mali urges UN to authorize force to fight terrorism in Sahel – Minneapolis Star Tribune

Posted on Jun 17, 2017


Mali urges UN to authorize force to fight terrorism in Sahel
UNITED NATIONS — Mali's foreign minister is urging the U.N. Security Council to authorize the immediate deployment of a five-nation force to fight the growing "terrorist" threat in Africa's vast Sahel region — a move the United States opposes
