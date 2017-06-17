Mali urges UN to authorize force to fight terrorism in Sahel – Minneapolis Star Tribune
Minneapolis Star Tribune
Mali urges UN to authorize force to fight terrorism in Sahel
UNITED NATIONS — Mali's foreign minister is urging the U.N. Security Council to authorize the immediate deployment of a five-nation force to fight the growing "terrorist" threat in Africa's vast Sahel region — a move the United States opposes …
