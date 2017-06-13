Man, 24, docked for alleged theft of N35,000 air conditioner

Sango-Ota(Ogun) – A 24-year-old man, Mutia Oriyomi, who allegedly stole a split air conditioner

valued at N35,000, was on Tuesday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun.

Oriyomi, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy to which he pleaded not guilty.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Cpl. Mustapha Abdulkareem, the accused with others still at large, committed the offences on June 7 at 3.30 p.m. at Phase One in Iju area of Ota.

Abdulkareem said the accused conspired to steal a split air conditioner worth N35,000, property of Madam Mariam Abubakar.

“The accused was caught by the vigilance group in the area and was handled over to the police.”

The offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. I. Adelaja, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja said the sureties must reside within the court ‘s jurisdiction and show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until July 21 for hearing.

