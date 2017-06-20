Man accuses wife of bringing Her Lover Into Our Matrimonial Home

A businessman, identified as Abor Egwu, on Tuesday approached a Nyanya Customary Court, Abuja, accusing of wife of infidelity, saying she brings her lover into their matrimonial home whenever he was not at home. He was testifying in a divorce petition filed by his wife, Gift Erima. “A neighbour told me that whenever I leave …

