Man allegedly murders wife after having sex with her

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 35 year-old man, Okon Ubem, has allegedly killed his wife, Eka Imaobong, after having sex with her in the farm. The suspect, who hails from Ikot-Okpora village in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, was also accused of killing his eight year-old stepson identified as Godswill at the same scene of the […]

Hello. Add your message here.