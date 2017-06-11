Pages Navigation Menu

Man arrested for allegedly defiling 20 year-old girl

The Imo State Police command has arrested a 44-year-old man, identified as John Ikechukwu, for allegedly defiling a 20-year-old woman and duping her of N60,000. The victim, who gave her name as Favour, said that the suspect and one Chigozie duped her of N60,000. She said Chigozie had approached her along Owerri-Okigwe Road and disguised …

