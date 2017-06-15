Man Arrested For Selling IPhone With Rice Inside

Information Nigeria

A Ghanaian man, Andrew Boateng Gyimah has been arrested in Toronto, Canada for allegedly selling packaged rice as IPhone after police received reports of his scam from two individuals. He met up with one of his victims in an area of Islington Avenue …

Man Arrested For Selling Packaged Rice As iPhone 6 Reports Afrique News



