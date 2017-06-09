Man arrested for sexually abusing 3 underage girls

Nasarawa State Police command have arrested a 27-year-old man, who has been identified as Ibrahim Usabatu for sexually abusing three under-age girls in Tudun Abu, Lafia LGA of the state. It was gathered that Ibrahim who is also a herbalist, reportedly slept in a mosque before he was accommodated by his victims’ family in Tudun Abu. […]

The post Man arrested for sexually abusing 3 underage girls appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

