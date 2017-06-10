Pages Navigation Menu

Man arrested with human head and vagina in jeep reveals he planned to use it for money ritual after Ramadan

The 38-year-old man, Ajibade Rasheed who was caught with fresh human head, vagina and many other parts in Osogbo, capital of Osun State has explained that he planned to use them for money ritual after the ongoing Ramadan ends. Ajibade, an indigene of Ikirun in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State was caught with […]

