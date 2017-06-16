Pages Navigation Menu

Man Beats His Wife For Refusing Early Morning Sex

A Nigerian man has allegedly punched his wife in the face for ‘refusing to have sex with him in the morning.

Human rights layer, Emeka Ugwuonye shared the story as thus: “She just refused early morning sex because she has to attend a conference early this morning. No argument. Nothing! He woke up and found her dressed. Before you knew It, punches began to rain on the woman. Now, she can’t attend

