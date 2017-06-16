Pages Navigation Menu

Man begs court to dissolve his three year-old marriage ( His reasons will leave you speechless)

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court in Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State, was approached by one Ajumoti Ajibola, on Friday, seeking the dissolution of his three-year marriage with his wife, Bolaji, over her alleged inability to cook a decent meal. He said the divorce would enable him to marry a woman who can cook good meals for him. Testifying before …

