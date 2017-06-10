Pages Navigation Menu

Man bolts after severing hand of girlfriend over cheating – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Africa


Man bolts after severing hand of girlfriend over cheating
Police in the Eastern region are on a manhunt for a man who allegedly severed the left arm of his girlfriend in Suhum Saturday morning. The suspect, Joseph Tei who accused the victim of infidelity has bolted after committing the dastardly crime.
