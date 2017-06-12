Pages Navigation Menu

Man caught having sex with married woman flees naked (photo)

A Zimabwean man, Annanias Mambeu (26) stormed into a beerhall naked after he was allegedly caught making love to a married woman in Hwiru Suburb last week. The married woman Rosemary Mushayi (28) also ran away naked in a different direction after her husband Onward Mudzinganyama unexpectedly arrived home from his base in Harare. Gulamm […]

