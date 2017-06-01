Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson – Irish Independent

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Irish Independent

5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson
Irish Independent
Ederson's move to Manchester City appears to be done after Benfica announced they had "reached an agreement" over a £35million deal for the Brazilian goalkeeper. Here, Press Association Sport looks at five things you may not know about the 23-year-old.
Guardiola eyes second big spend at CityESPN FC (blog)
Man City Transfer News: Why £34.7m Ederson deal is being held upDaily Star
Ederson Moraes seals big money Man City moveSBS – The World Game
CHANNELS TELEVISION –Belfast Telegraph –SuperSport –Daily Mail
all 303 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.