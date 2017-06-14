Premier League fixtures 2017-18: Every match as full schedule is released – Evening Standard
Premier League fixtures 2017-18: Every match as full schedule is released
Tottenham will play Chelsea in their first Premier League home game at Wembley as the fixtures for 2017-18 season were revealed on Wednesday. Spurs, who have moved out of White Lane while their new stadium is being built, face the champions Chelsea …
