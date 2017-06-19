Pages Navigation Menu

Man drives 3-inch nail into nephew’s skull for stealing N500 (Photo)

Doctors at a private hospital in Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos, are battling to save the life of an orphan, Friday Paul, whose uncle/guardian drove a three-inch nail into his head for stealing N500. The eight-year-old Friday lives with his uncle and his immediate family in a room apartment at 6, Anjolarin Street, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, after the […]

