Man faces trial for shooting daughter dead

A man who killed his nine-year-old daughter while giving a lesson to his sons about the danger of guns has been charged over her death.

Olivia Hummel, from Hobart, Indiana in the U.S., died last Saturday after being shot in the head by her dad, Eric, 33, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Police were called to the family’s home and found Olivia lying unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to hospital and pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Eric Hummel reportedly told a police officer: “She’s dead, she’s dead. I thought it was empty.”

“I was showing the boys the gun and told them not to ever play with it because it can kill someone,” he continued.

Then she walked in the room and I pointed it at her and pulled the trigger, thinking it was empty.”

Lake County records show that Eric Hummel has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, battery resulting in death to a person less than 14 years old, reckless homicide and two counts of neglect of a dependent.

Hobart police chief Richard Zormier said Olivia’s death was “not just another accidental discharge” of a firearm.

“His actions that day endangered the lives of all three children and ultimately stole the life of Olivia, an innocent 9-year-old little girl,” Zormier said.

“His actions caused the death of Olivia and likely scarred the boys emotionally for life.”

Hummel is due to appear in court later this month.

The post Man faces trial for shooting daughter dead appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

