Man Fleeing London Attacks With Beer In Hand Becomes Internet Hero [Video]

In trying times like those that we are seeing over in the UK, with another terror attack taking place over the weekend, people look for heroes.

There are the police, who risk their lives to defend their fellow countrymen and women.

There are those on the street, who threw chairs and bottles at the knife-wielding maniacs who murdered seven innocent people.

And then there’s this chap, who decided he wasn’t going to let terror win. Run, the police said, but he wasn’t leaving empty-handed:

Mashable below:

A young man who fled yesterday’s terrorist attacks with a pint of beer in hand has become something of an internet hero. The photo, which has been retweeted over 28,000 times, features the man fleeing from the scene with a pint of beer in hand. For some, the photo provided a moment of profoundly dark comedy on a day otherwise entirely colored [sic] by tragedy.

At the time of writing, that tweet was headed towards 35 000:

And some quintessentially British responses:

If you’re hating on a dude running away from a terror attack, you might need to get out of the house a little more often.

Enjoy your pints, London – don’t let these awful ‘humans’ stop you from doing your thing.

[source:mashable]

