Man Gets Home Confinement After Robbing Bank To Get Away From Wife

A man, Lawrence John Ripple, who robbed a bank some months ago just so he could be jailed and to get away from his wife has been sentences to six months home confinement and a total of 50 hours of community service. According to the federal prosecutor, Ripple’s sentence was on grounds of bank robbery…

The post Man Gets Home Confinement After Robbing Bank To Get Away From Wife appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

