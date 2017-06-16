Pages Navigation Menu

Man Gets Home Confinement After Robbing Bank To Get Away From Wife

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Relationship | 0 comments

A man, Lawrence John Ripple, who robbed a bank some months ago just so he could be jailed and to get away from his wife has been sentences to six months home confinement and a total of 50 hours of community service. According to the federal prosecutor, Ripple’s sentence was on grounds of bank robbery…

