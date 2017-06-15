Pages Navigation Menu

Man in court for allegedly raping physically-challenged girl

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A 27-year-old man, Michael Ubani, who allegedly raped and stole from a 19-year-old physically challenged girl, was on Thursday remanded in the Kirikiri Prison, Lagos State. The Magistrate, Mr. M. A. Etti, who gave the ruling at an Apapa Magistrates’ Court, said the accused should remain in custody pending when his bail application would be […]

