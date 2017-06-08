Pages Navigation Menu

Man in Osogbo Arrested With Human Head & Other Body Parts

Posted on Jun 8, 2017

The Police in Osun, on Wednesday arrested a 38-year-old man who was  caught with a fresh female head and other body parts. The man, Ajibade Rasheed, was found with female head, two human palms, livers, lungs, intestines, vagina and some charms The Osun Commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoyo, told newsmen in Osogbo that the suspect was arrested at Oluode […]

