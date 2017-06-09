Man in trouble as lover dies in Enugu hotel room

By Dennis Agbo

One Joel of Enugu State is currently undergoing interrogation in the hands of detectives from Enugu State Police Command as to what led to the death of a lady identified as Ifeyinwa after they both checked into a hotel room in Enugu.

Joel admitted to checking into the hotel with the woman before her sudden death, saying he rushed the deceased to a nearby hospital, where the doctors confirmed her dead.

Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, who made the disclosure, said Joel narrated that both of them had checked into the hotel located around NOWAS, Trans-Ekulu Junction and shortly after taking some drinks, the lady became unconscious.

Amaraizu reported that the man admitted rushing the deceased to a nearby hospital, where the doctors confirmed Ifeyinwa dead.

Amaraizu said the body had been deposited at the morgue of the Parklane Specialist Hospital, Enugu, for autopsy.

Drugs found

Amaraizu disclosed that exhibits recovered from the scene at the hotel room are “remains of some dangerous tablets/capsules and other likely evidential materials, which will aid operatives in their investigations.”

… as man kills younger brother

In another development, a man identified as Afamefuna, 33, has allegedly stabbed to death his younger brother identified as Chukwuebuka, 31, over a yet to be established issue.

Quarrel had reportedly ensued between the two brothers, leading to the deceased being stabbed at the back by his elder brother.

Chukwuebuka later died in an Enugu hospital.

Amaraizu said that the suspect, Afamefuna, is blaming the unfortunate incident to act of devil and wondered how he could have stood up to kill his younger brother.

He said the dead body has already been deposited in a hospital mortuary for autopsy, while investigation continues.

