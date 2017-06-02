Man jailed 14 years for raping 4-year-old stepdaughter

A 57-YEAR-OLD man, David Oluwatoba, has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by an Ado-Ekiti High Court, for raping his four-year-old stepdaughter (names withheld). The Judge, Toyin Abodunde held that the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubt on the evidence before the court, adding that the prison term would start counting from the day […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

