Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man jailed 14 years for raping 4-year-old stepdaughter

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 57-YEAR-OLD man, David Oluwatoba, has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by an Ado-Ekiti High Court, for raping his four-year-old stepdaughter (names withheld). The Judge, Toyin Abodunde held that the prosecution proved the case beyond  reasonable doubt on the evidence before the court, adding that the prison term would start counting from the day […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.