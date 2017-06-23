Man jailed for attempted rape of a four-year-old girl.

A Grade 1 Area Court at Karshi in Abuja on Friday jailed a businessman, Godwin Aboyi, one year for attempting to rape a four-year-old girl. Aboyi, 28, resides at the palace of the chief of Kpeyegi in the FCT. The convict was earlier charged for attempting to commit rape, punishable under Section 95 of the Penal Code.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

