Man kills 18-month old daughter, says she a witch

A 32-year-old man, Robinson Omeje, who killed his 18-month-old daughter, Esther Robinson, because a voice ministered to him that she was a witch, was, yesterday, arraigned in a Makurdi magistrate’s court.

The plea of the defendant was not taken, as the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The magistrate, Mrs Theresa Wergba, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison’s custody and adjourned the case until August 2, for further mention

The prosecutor, Inspector Adole Oluwa, told the court that the case was reported at the ‘E’ Police Division, Makurdi, by one Doom Robinson of New Street, Joseph Catholic Church, Akpehe Makurdi on May 18.

According to Oluwa, Doom stated that she came back from her shop and found her daughter’s lifeless body inside a rubber bucket at their home.

He explained that during police investigation, the accused person was arrested and he confessed to have strangled the girl to death, when a voice told him that she was a witch.

The prosecutor said investigation into the matter was still in progress and prayed the court for an adjournment.

He further said the offence contravened Section 222 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State, 2004.

The post Man kills 18-month old daughter, says she a witch appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

