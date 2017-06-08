Man kills wife over N4,000 in Kogi
KOGI STATE Police command has arrested one Abdullahi Garba of Ihima in Okehi Local Government Area of the state for allegedly killing his wife. Parading the suspect at the police headquarters in Lokoja along 12 other criminals over various offences ranging from kidnapping to armed robbery last Tuesday, DCP Yahaya Abubakar said the suspect stabbed […]
