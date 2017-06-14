Man kills wife, stepson after sex in bush – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Man kills wife, stepson after sex in bush
The Punch
A 35 year-old man from Ikot-Okpora village in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, Okon Ubem, has allegedly killed his wife, Eka Imaobong, after having sex with her in the farm. The suspect, who will soon be charged to court for murder, is …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!