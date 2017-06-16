Pages Navigation Menu

Man Mistaken to be Former Côte d’Ivoire President Beaten by Angry Men in Paris I Watch

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A man, mistaken to be Côte d’Ivoire’s former president Laurent Gbagbo, was attacked and beaten by some angry men while walking on the streets of Paris. He was chased across the street before they realised he was innocent and his only crime was looking like the former president. The former president is facing charges of fraud, murder […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

