Man Mistaken to be Former Côte d’Ivoire President Beaten by Angry Men in Paris I Watch

A man, mistaken to be Côte d’Ivoire’s former president Laurent Gbagbo, was attacked and beaten by some angry men while walking on the streets of Paris. He was chased across the street before they realised he was innocent and his only crime was looking like the former president. The former president is facing charges of fraud, murder […]

The post Man Mistaken to be Former Côte d’Ivoire President Beaten by Angry Men in Paris I Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

