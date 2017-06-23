Man Proposes to Both Woman and Her Daughter | Photos – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Man Proposes to Both Woman and Her Daughter | Photos
Information Nigeria
A woman has warmed people's hearts around the world after he proposed to a woman he loved and her daughter. Grant Tribbett, a 29-year-old man's proposal to his girlfriend and her daughter has warmed hearts all over the world. According to PEOPLE …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!