Man rubs salt, pepper into housemaid’s injuries in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—A man, identified as Chibuike Onwuchekwa, inflicted injuries on his housemaid for failing to fill two water containers at Umuga Ovom in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that Onwuchekwa and his wife had, last Sunday, sent the young girl (names withheld) to fill two water containers in their house from a nearby borehole, while they left for church service.

The couple returned from church to discover that the girl, aged about 10, was unable to fill the two containers before the borehole owner closed shop.

Onwuchekwa beat the girl, leaving her with injuries, locked her up and left for an event with his wife, despite the pleas from neighbours.

A resident of the community, who gave his name as Nkem, said they decided to invite the Police when the girl escaped from the house to inform them that Onwuchekwa poured a mixture of salt and pepper on the injuries he inflicted on her during the earlier beating.

He disclosed that the girl had suffered several of such beatings from Onwuchekwa. In one instance, when she was accused of theft in her school, he beat her even though she was absolved of the accusation by her teachers.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, DSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said he was not aware of the incident.

However, a senior Police officer at the Eastern Ngwa Division confirmed the incident, adding that the girl is receiving medical attention.

