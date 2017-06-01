Man seeks divorce, claiming his wife attempted suicide four times but wife said i attempted only twice.Read story here 👇👇👇

A 45-year-old carpenter, Waheed Tiamiyu, has approached an Igando Customary Court on Thursday that his wife has attempted suicide on four separate occasions. He said, “My wife is always threatening to kill herself; she has attempted suicide on four occasions.’’ He added that his wife, Bukola, with whom he had three children, in their 13 …

The post Man seeks divorce, claiming his wife attempted suicide four times but wife said i attempted only twice.Read story here 👇👇👇 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

