Man seek’s wife’s divorce over checking his phone without permission

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 54-year-old husband, Adekunle Bakare, on Wednesday asked an Ikorodu Customary Court in  Lagos  to dissolve his six years marriage to his wife, Ajarat, for allegedly checking his phone without his permission.

He also told the court his wife is stubborn and constitutes a threat to his life.

Bakare, a civil servant, who resides at Philips Nwokwe Street, Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, Lagos, also cited lack of respect and checking his phone without permission as reasons for the  dissolution request.

At the resumed hearing, the petitioner told the court that he was fed up with Ajarat’s way  of life.

“Ajarat  has become used to fighting me with dangerous weapons when we have minor misunderstandings.

“She usually checks  my phone and accuses  me of infidelity, in fact, she once destroyed my phone during argument.

“She is fond of attending parties with her friends without my consent  and she never respects me as her husband and father  of  her two children.

“I cannot continue to tolerate her stubbornness,’’ he said

But the  36-year-old respondent, who  denied the allegations against her,  accused her husband of lack of care.

She, however, pleaded with the court to save her marriage.

The President of the court, Mrs Funmi Adeola,  urged the couples to maintain peace pending the determination of the case.

She adjourned the case till July 8  for possible reconciliation.

 

The post Man seek’s wife’s divorce over checking his phone without permission appeared first on Vanguard News.

