Man set on fire in Kano ( Read full story )

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to reports, an unidentified man has been murdered and burnt to death in Kaura, after he was reportedly abducted. The incident which occurred last Wednesday was said to have taken place along Kauyen-Bugau Road behind NITEL office. Northern City News gathered on Sunday that some men who witnessed the incident went to get help, …

