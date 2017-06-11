Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man stripped, beaten in public after hitting young girl with charm for rituals (photos) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Man stripped, beaten in public after hitting young girl with charm for rituals (photos)
NAIJ.COM
Somewhere in the Eastern part of Nigeria, a young man was stripped and beaten by angry mob in public after he was caught hypnotizing girl with charm. According to the pictures and video which has gone viral on the internet, the man could be seen

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.