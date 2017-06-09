Man tries to suffocate pregnant girlfriend because she refused to name their baby after him

A Florida man has been charged with trying to suffocate his pregnant girlfriend over an argument about what to name their baby. Raul Lopez, 18, and his girlfriend got into a heated exchange at a Walmart Wednesday after he suggested their baby be named after him. His girlfriend wasn’t too fond of the idea, WBBH-TV […]

The post Man tries to suffocate pregnant girlfriend because she refused to name their baby after him appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

