Man Utd News: Bookies on Ronaldo return, Chelsea to bid for Morata claim, £100m De Gea – Daily Star
Daily Star
Man Utd News: Bookies on Ronaldo return, Chelsea to bid for Morata claim, £100m De Gea
Daily Star
Manchester United are the favourites to land Cristiano Ronaldo should he call time on his Real Madrid career. Sky Sports, as well as reports in Portugal, have claimed today that the Real superstar wants to leave Spain this summer. SkyBet say a return …
David De Gea to Real Madrid: Mancehster United star may have to force transfer – report
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea faces big decision following Real Madrid's move
Man U insist on £45m plus Morata for David de Gea'
