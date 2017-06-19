Man Utd to offer De Gea plus £183m for Ronaldo, Morata

Manchester United are reported to be readying an eye-watering bid comprising David de Gea and a cash sum in exchange for Real Madrid duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata. United are willing to place £183million on the table alongside their prized asset De Gea in order to tempt the Spanish giants into parting with two […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

