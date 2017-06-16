Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Utd Transfer News LIVE updates: Cristiano Ronaldo joke approach, David De Gea decision – Express.co.uk

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Express.co.uk

Man Utd Transfer News LIVE updates: Cristiano Ronaldo joke approach, David De Gea decision
Express.co.uk
MANCHESTER UNITED transfer news is ramping up ahead of the summer window opening on 1 July, with top target Cristiano Ronaldo keen to leave Real Madrid. Follow all the latest gossip, updates and done deals right here. By Joe Short. PUBLISHED: …
David De Gea house-hunting in Madrid, Gianluigi Donnarumma offered to Man United – reportDaily Star
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea faces big decision following Real Madrid's moveManchester Evening News
Man U insist on £45m plus Morata for David de Gea'The Nation Newspaper
Balls.ie –90min –The Daily Star –FootballFanCast.com
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.