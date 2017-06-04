Pages Navigation Menu

Man Utd transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Old Trafford – Goal.com

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Sports


Man Utd transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Old Trafford
Manchester United are willing to let David De Gea join Real Madrid in the summer, but only if the Spanish giants meet their £80 million valuation of the goalkeeper. The Spain international was on the verge of leaving for the Spanish capital in 2015
Man Utd News: Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez talks David De GeaDaily Star
Manchester United name De Gea price and more rumoursManchester Evening News
Manchester United transfer news and rumours: Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Ander HerreraSkySports
Express.co.uk –Metro –Sports Mole –Mirror.co.uk
all 406 news articles »

