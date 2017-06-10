Pages Navigation Menu

Man wanted for chopping off daughter’s finger over haircut in Ogun State

Posted on Jun 10, 2017

For chopping off his 14-year-old daughter’s finger because she failed to cut her hair after he gave her N100 for that, the Ogun State Police Command have declared the weird father wanted. The nongovernmental group, Child Protection Network,  which reported the case to police, claimed unnamed child was preparing for her junior secondary school certificate […]

