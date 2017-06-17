Pages Navigation Menu

Man who kidnapped girlfriend and collected N200k ransom arrested

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A young man, Victor Ayanngor, who conspired with his friends Ordue Abraham, Kelvin Dankor and Emmanuel Terver to kidnap his girlfriend and collect N200,000 ransom has been arrested in Benue state alongside other suspected criminals. Benue State Police Command busted two kidnap syndicates of eight in Makurdi and Katsina-Ala including a gang of four allegedly led by […]

