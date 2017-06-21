Pages Navigation Menu

Man who married his sister ready to welcome his first child with her

Posted on Jun 21, 2017

By Nwafor Sunday

A born American Mr. Gavin who married his sister is ready to welcome his first child with her. Gavin whose Tweeter page display info reads, “R.I.P GMA stay golden yes I’m the guy who married his sister fuck off” however, went to his tweeter handle and write thus: “I married my sister because you can’t control love Im sure some of you have thought about marrying ur sister/brother so you can relate”.

From the above quotation from Gavin one will not hesitate to deduce the fact that trying to justify his incest act concluded unequivocally that some people are considering marrying their sisters or brothers for sex. He equally pointed at the inability of human beings to control their feelings (love) made him did what he did.

Could this be true?

See his tweet bellow:

How do you feel about this?

